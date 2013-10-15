HK Liquidators Provides Free Quotes to Potential Customers

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- HK Liquidations, a premier wholesale liquidation company, is pleased to announce that it is now offering free, no-obligation quotes to prospective clients. It’s easier than ever for new customers to find out what the business liquidation company can do for them.



When it’s time to close up shop and move on from an existing business, there’s a lot to handle. Business owners face the prospect of cleaning up facilities and disposing of everything from warehouse equipment to electronics to office furnishings. Instead of trying to do it all on their own, it’s often better if the business owners get some help from someone with experience. HK Liquidations is able to help with the whole process and ensure that everyone’s needs are met from a wholesale liquidation.



HK Liquidators is equipped to handle a wide variety of business liquidations and downsizes, including networking communications companies, medical laboratories, computer liquidation, large office suites, and many more. According to a spokesperson for the company, “We are a one stop shop, managing the multitude of tasks and activities to get your facility swept clean, all in order to help save you time, money, and hassle.” From removal to inventory purchase to cleanup, HK Liquidators is there to assist its clients through every step of business liquidation.



About HK Liquidations

For a number of years, HK Liquidations has done its best to deliver great value to its clients as a full service downsizing, liquidation, and shutdown management company. While it’s based in Texas, it accommodates clients all across the country and helps them to maximize the dollars they get back on their business assets, while also making sure the whole business liquidation process goes smoothly. For the best results and great service, HK Liquidations is the right choice for any business. For more detail please visit, http://www.hkliquidations.com/.