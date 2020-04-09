Wholesale Manufacturer and Supplier of FFP-2 Face Masks with International Shipping

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Guangdong MediTech Factory Co., Ltd is pleased to feature a wide range of products including the disposable N95 series folding masks, cup shaped masks, disposable non-woven masks,FFP-2 Face Mask, protective gloves and more. The factory has the capacity for some high-end customization, tailor-made designs with various fabrics to suit different operating environments both in the country and outside. The company also takes pride in their complete testing facilities and that they carry out a OEM/ODM production for their customers across the globe. With an aim to become a world-renowned brand in respiratory protection products, this company invests in the best R&D and manufacturing equipment along with first class quality control.



Every process is handled by a team of hardworking technicians in order to bring out the best quality product. The teams are currently trying their best to meet the needs of people who need a quality face mask given the current situation. Their rates are not just competitive but honest too as they refrain from taking advantage of the situation. The company ensures that the products are shipped on time as they are associated with delivery partners such as DHL. They are currently delivering to the USA and Europe; and are trying their best to make sure that they are delivered on time. Stay safe and stay protected.



To browse know more visit https://www.facemaskmanufacture.com/



About https://www.facemaskmanufacture.com/

Guangdong Meditech Factory Co., Ltd founded in 2015 and offers labor protection products such as masks, gloves, hard hats, safety shoes, protective clothing, health goggles and various other health products. All the manufacturing and packaging is handled in their 2000 square meters factory with all quality controls in place.



Media Contact



Oceano – Sales Manager, Guangdong Meditech Factory Co., Ltd.

Address: Guangdong, China

Phone: +86-13760660185

Email: Sales@FaceMaskManufacture.com

Website: https://www.facemaskmanufacture.com