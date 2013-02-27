Wholesale Medical Supplies Website Announces Grand Opening

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Paramedical Suppliers Direct has announced the grand opening of its new website, where customers can find wholesale medical supplies at a better price than any other retailer. Needles, gloves, bandages, drug and alcohol testers, diagnostic equipment, and much more can be found on the site. Orders are accepted via the web or fax 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A fax order form is available for download, with the fax number so the order can be conveniently faxed directly to the company.



The new website provides immediate access to products such as bandages, tourniquets, blood pressure cuffs, and various tapes, strips, and pads used in medical treatment. Needles, gloves, stethoscopes, electrodes, EKG paper, mounts, and clips, as well as collection containers can be purchased via the integrated shopping cart. The company offers free shipping on all orders over $150.



Orders are shipped by the company to anywhere in the United States, including Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico where addition shipping charges are incurred. All items ship from Boston, MA within 24 to 48 hours of receiving the order. Most major credit cards plus PayPal are accepted for payment.



On order pages, users have the option of adding products to a comparison list or wishlist, or they can save the search or view saved searches for their convenience. Product descriptions, comments, and options can be easily viewed along with related products. In addition to simplicity and time savings, the company seeks to provide medical examiners and paramedical companies with a solution for finding products at affordable prices. The cost of supplies has strained the budgets of many medical offices; the new wholesale medical supplies website aims to alleviate that strain.



To take advantage of a full product catalog and low prices, visit http://paramedicalsuppliersdirect.com/



About Paramedical Suppliers Direct

Based in Boston, MA, Paramedical Suppliers Direct was started by a paramedical examiner looking to offer lower prices on medical supplies . In addition to low prices, the company offers the best in service and products which are of high quality. Sales are offered regularly via the company’s new e-commerce website.



Contact Info:

Paramedical Suppliers Direct

1834 Centre St. #320383

West Roxbury, MA 02132

Phone 1-866-225-7227

http://paramedicalsuppliersdirect.com/