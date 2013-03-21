Wholesale Silver Jewelry at Bangkok925.com

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Silver jewelry enjoys the same demand as gold jewelry in the International market. People usually may not find the designs they want in the nearest walk-in jewelry stores. Online stores offer a wider range of collections comparatively. However, purchasing jewelry online will cost people extra for shipping. Bangkok925 is an online wholesale jewelry store offering a huge collection of stainless steel and silver jewelry.



The main highlight of the offers by the online jewel store is factory-direct low prices for high quality jewelry. The wholesale silver jewelry collection of the store boasts of over a thousand 925 silver jewelry designs. Customers also have the option of customizing jewelry at a production cost. The jewelry ranges from silver earrings and beads to silver pendants and necklaces. “We add new designs to our jewelry collection on a daily basis,” says the online wholesale jewelry store adding that if customers are unable to find a specific line of jewelry, they can contact the jewelry store to make sure whether it’s available in their stock as the company admits that they are still uploading the designs in stock.



The Stainless steel Jewelry collection of the store includes a variety of 316 Stainless steel necklaces, pendants, ear studs, bracelets, rings and earrings. The store employs professional quality assurance processes and promises high quality for all jewelry. The online jewels store also offers free shipping, anywhere across the globe, for purchases over $499. The minimum wholesale order is $149. Safety, security, and confidentiality are offered for each online transaction, with a 256 bit Encryption. The store also assures that the shipping will be made within a day of placing the order if ideal shipping conditions are met.



To view the collection, search for unique designs of stainless steel and Sterling silver jewelry and place orders, visit www.bangkok925.com.



About Bangkok925.com

The Thailand based Jewelry store was set up in the year 2001 in Bangkok. The store has a technological department aimed to develop advanced online distribution methods and e-commerce systems for online sales. Dedicated to customer loyalty and support, the store follows honest business ethics which they state as the reason for their rapid growth into a worldwide distributor of high quality jewelry. Bangkok925 implements strict quality assurance processes making sure that their products retain the quality promised and are still affordably priced.



