Wholesale Sportswear Manufacturer North Fifteen Eases Client Order Process with New Website

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- North Fifteen, a label of Steintex Mfg. and manufacturer of high quality sportswear, announces the launch of its new website, northfifteen.com. The wholesale sportswear manufacturer's main client base of retailers and storeowners now have access to North Fifteen's full product line of clothes and accessories 24 hours a day from across the globe. Additionally, for the convenience of its clients, orders may be placed around the clock for delivery at a specified time.



"Our clients both current and previous from around the globe have all praised this new development, and feel it will enable them to transact with us even more efficiently," stated a North Fifteen spokesman. "Our loyal customers are very excited to be able to continue working with the same company that has been providing them with high quality products at low prices for so long, but now online."



After much deliberation, the company decided to make its full line available online in order to better serve its customers. As North Fifteen's high quality, affordable designs are available at retailers around the world, the launch of the new website ensures all clients will be able to place orders at whatever time is most convenient to them and continue to do business with the company in a highly efficient way.



In addition to being able to place orders so conveniently, clients can also use the site to receive important promotions on a variety of North Fifteen's product lines. The company also encourages retailers to sign up for the North Fifteen newsletter so they can stay informed about upcoming promotions and be alerted when the latest recreational gear comes in stock.



The Brooklyn, New York manufacturer of wholesale sweat wear, sportswear and hooded jackets for men, women and children has been providing high quality products at reasonable prices for over 30 years. Current and new clients can access the site to choose from the company's full line of apparel and accessories including wholesale hooded jackets, shorts, pants, sweatshirts, and much more.



About North Fifteen

North Fifteen's main goal for the last three decades has been to partner with retailers and storeowners to provide their customers with the highest quality clothing and accessories that they deserve at very reasonable prices. North Fifteen relentlessly seeks out the most popular designs and styles for their lines of sportswear and sweat wear to create comfortable, mutli-seasonal designs that stand the test of time with quality, durability and affordability. For more information, visit http://www.northfifteen.com.