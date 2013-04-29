Wholesale Supplier of Scissors Announces Website

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Regardless of what you need, Scissors-supplier.com has it. If what you need means cutting hair, paper and almost anything else, depend on Scissors-supplier.com to meet your specific needs.



“We are the world’s largest internet supplier of scissors, knives and shears,” said Mr. John Woo of Scissors-supplier.com.



Scissors and fine cutting tools are not all that Scissors-supplier.com sells. If you are looking for combs and brushes to restock, build inventory or start a new hair care business depend on Scissors-supplier.com to have everything you will need and at a price that will not break the bank.



Medical devices, particularly forceps are supplied and stocked as well. Contact Scissors-supplier.com for a full pricing list and shipping information.



“We strive to provide the best in all our equipment and our shipping rates are reasonable. Contact us via email for our low shipping costs,” Mr. Woo continued.



Anglers and estheticians will find an excellent selection of tools necessary for their specific jobs. Fine stainless steel pliers suitable for salt-water fishing and a full line of high quality eyelash curling tools are among the products sold at wholesale and individual pricing.



“We look forward to serving you and your business. Our goal is to help you keep costs at a minimum to help maximize your profit margin. Let us know how we can help you,” Mr. Woo added.



For more information, a full catalog and ordering instructions, visit www.scissors-supplier.com



For More Information:

Mr. John Woo

successanglepeer@yahoo.com

http://www.scissors-supplier.com/