Wholesale-to-Go Offers Accessories for Apple and Blackberry Products

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Apple and Blackberry are among the leading manufacturers of smartphones across the globe. Both the companies hold a considerable market share in all the countries across the world. While the phones are very much in demand, the accessories are among the widely purchased products. They include protective cases, decoration cases, back covers, repairing components, etc. There are several companies across the globe who is involved in manufacture of these cases. However, not all offer the accepted standards when it comes to quality.



One of the popular and reliable wholesale sellers of these accessories are the team at Wholesale-to-go. The company offers thousands of newfangled protective cases, back covers as well as repairing stuff for Apple and Blackberry phones. The company also offers tablet pc accessories dropshipping across the globe. The effort at the online store is to offer the products at the most competitive prices while developing its list of regular wholesale purchases. The company has its own dedicated logistic department which seals the package and consignments in a manner that they do not get damaged while being shipped.



They can also be referred to as tablets one stop wholesale shop for the accessories people search for. The company works in collaboration with the dropshippers as well as retailers so that they facilitate the purchasers in importing the goods. The company was formed in 2001 by 3 different founders in Malaysia. Their website was launched in the year 2005 and since then they have been catering to wide number of international clients. Keeping in mind the changing needs and current demands of the customers the company has been working on innovative products on a regular basis.



Wholesale buyers may get in touch with the company through the website or the mentioned contact information. Depending on volumes the company can offer those discounts as well. They accept payment through various forms which includes Paypal, Credit Cards, Bank Transfer, etc. The products are categorized based on their categories which make it much easier for the customers to navigate and search for the products which they are searching. Once a customer books the order and sends the payment the company ships it to their mentioned address using UPS, DHL, or FedEx service providers.



The website also features Samsung accessories as well as from some other popular brands. This truly makes them among the most popular cell phone accessories dropshipping service provider. To know more about the products they have in their portfolio customers can browse through their website.



About Wholesale-to-go

Wholesale-to-go is an online store which features accessories for gadgets manufactured by top brands such as Apple, Samsung, Blackberry, etc. It uses the dropshipping mechanism which facilitates almost every customer to import the products manufactured by the company. They also have their own R&D team which ensures that the company offers the most popular products in the market.



URL: http://www.wholesaletogo.com



For Media Contact:

Company: WTG (WholesaleToGo.com)

City, Country: Shenzhen, China

Email Id: wholesaletogo.com@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wholesaletogo.com