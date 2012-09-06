Wholesale VoIP Termination Provider CommPeak Rolls Out New Site and Free Trial

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- CommPeak Ltd. has just announced the launch of its new company website, detailing its expansive, carrier-grade Wholesale VoIP Termination services to companies in various business sectors.



Aside from highly competitive voice call rates, CommPeak offers a powerfully stable A-Z Termination solution to call centers, SMB’s & enterprises, independent service providers, VoIP providers and calling card operators thanks to its fully redundant VoIP termination POP network.



In addition to its new corporate website, CommPeak launched a smart and intuitive user portal for its customers, which allows easy account setup, integration and credit management, statistics and billing reports, and many other features.



CommPeak invites companies and business owners seeking an affordable voice communication upgrade to try its free VoIP termination trial, available via the CommPeak.com website.



“We are truly excited to finally offer a much-needed wholesale service at a price growing businesses can afford,” says Guy, CommPeak’s CEO. “It’s about time someone had offered a solid A-Z VoIP termination solution that effectively connects companies worldwide with their service providers and customers.”



Among their carrier-class Wholesale VoIP services, CommPeak also offers Voice Origination and Toll-Free DIDs, and plans to offer wholesale SMS services soon.



About CommPeak

CommPeak is a leading global provider of wholesale VoIP services to businesses big and small seeking to gain a premium international reach at an incredibly low cost. The company’s extensive network of international telecom partners and strategically placed infrastructure allows them to offer a reliable, professional service along with class leading call quality regardless of customers’ location, that of their clients or any connected party in-between. The CommPeak team comprises of IT and VoIP experts who have gained years of experience in the associated technologies and practices of the VoIP industry. To learn more on CommPeak’s wide range of services, visit their VoIP termination website at http://www.commpeak.com