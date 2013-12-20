Wholistic Financial Solutions Now Emerging as the Leading Specialist of Self-Managed Super Funds in Canberra

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Wholistic Financial Solutions with its strong background in financial solutions has now emerged as the leading specialist of Self-managed Super Funds in Canberra. Working with a team of experts, they make the complicated, expensive and risky task of SMSF simple, inexpensive and easy to manage through their specialised strategies. Wholistic Financial Solutions takes pride in being a trusted destination for procuring the right guidance in taxation, business, property, superannuation, insurance and other financial issues.



The staff at the this prominent Accounting Firm are licensed Financial Planners, experienced and specialist Consultant SMSF Auditors, Accountants, SMSF Administrators, Mortgage brokers, loan writers and experts in most financial matters. The team employs a client friendly approach giving undivided attention to meeting the requirements of every individual client with their meticulous methods for self-managed super in Canberra. Speaking about the professionalism, a representative from the firm mentions, “You can come to us with your property investment, tax and superannuation needs confidently, knowing that you’ll be dealing with fully qualified professionals. We’ll give you the experienced and expert advice you’ve been looking for. You’ll find people with solid, stable reputations eager to pass on their hard-earned knowledge to you.”



In addition to this, Wholistic Financial Solutions optimises its immense experience in and knowledge of accounting, self-managed superannuation funds, finance and property investment, taxation and business through financial breakthrough sessions. This personal wealth coaching can be done in face to face meeting or over Skype depending upon the locality, convenience and availability of clients. These sessions are designed to take clients out of their financial rut and guide them towards wealth and financial prosperity.



About Wholistic Financial Solutions

Wholistic Financial Solutions, Wholistic Property Solutions and Wholistic Financial Coaching are niche property, tax, finance and superannuation specialists. They work tirelessly on providing strategic solutions to ensure better financial future for their clients. They are a leading accounting firm wealth coach and SMSF investment strategy advisor company that offer their clients expert guidance on financial matters. To learn more visit http://www.wfscanberra.com.au/



Contact

Phone: 02 6162 4546

Fax: 02 6162 4547

Email: reception@wfscanberra.com.au