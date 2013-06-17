Whoozin! a New Meetup RSVP Tool

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Toronto, Ontario based startup company, Thinkpuddle Inc. has launched its new RSVP web application. The online RSVP tool is called “Whoozin” and its mission is to simplify attendance tracking and registrations for events through your computer or mobile device.



Existing invitation applications in the marketplace, such as Evite and Facebook, have various limitations. Facebook can only send invitations to your FB “Friends”. Other sites are littered with banner ads or charge for all but the basic service. Whoozin is full-featured, ad-free, and free to use. Moreover, the other sites cater only to “one-off” events, such as birthday parties. Whoozin gives you the additional option to create a group, with contacts or “members” who will automatically be invited each time a new event is added. The creator of a Whoozin event can either invite people and track RSVP’s, or share a link to a page where people can register online. It even retains the history of all the events for the group. It is the ideal tool to track who is coming to recurring events such as book clubs, league sports, game nights, business meetings, and networking events.



