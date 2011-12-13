WhosCall.In Takes the Guesswork Out of Calls from Mysterious Phone Numbers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2011 -- These days there are an array of communication devices allowing people to stay connected with friends and family, including the Internet, email, home phones, cellular phones and more. But with this multitude of options, also comes the ability for telemarketers and other solicitors to contact people at any hour of the day which can be extremely frustrating.



The National Do Not Call Registry managed by the Federal Trade Commission was put in place to help limit the telemarketing calls a person receives. People can register their phone number online or by phone and within 31 days telemarketers are supposed to stop calling.



However, placing a phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry will not stop all calls from telemarketers due to limitations in the jurisdiction of the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission. Calls from or on behalf of political organizations, charities and telephone surveyors are still permitted. In addition, calls from companies with which people have an existing business relationship, or who they have supposedly opted-in to receive calls from are also permitted.



One of the most annoying things about receiving repeated calls from solicitors is the fact they usually do not leave a message, therefore preventing people from screening the call. All people are left with is an unfamiliar phone number.



Recently launched, WhosCall.In is a free phone number lookup website allowing people to find out more information about who is behind the mysterious phone calls they have been receiving. People can simply enter the unknown phone number in the site’s reverse phone number directory, and a list of comments from other people who have received calls from the same number will appear. This helps provide feedback on who is really calling and helps indicate why they may be calling.



According to the site, “Our phone number lookup tool shows you what other people have experienced from a number that called them.”



The site allows visitors to look up any phone number from within the United States. People must enter the three-digit area code, followed by the seven-digit phone number and the reverse phone lookup will automatically show feedback from other Internet users who have received calls from the same number.



WhosCall.In is free to use and helps alleviate some of the frustration associated calls from telemarketers and solicitors.



About WhosCall.In

Whoscall.in is a free phone number lookup website created by Internet users who want to know who has been calling them. The reverse phone number directory has been in business for more than a year and allows people to see the experiences other people have had with certain phone numbers. The website is totally free to use and has no limitations. For more information, visit http://WhosCall.In