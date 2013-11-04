Why 2014 Super Bowl May Cost You Big

West Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The “Big Apple” (New York) will be hosting the Super Bowl festivities this year Super Bowl 2014, which will be taking place at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. For those planning on physically attending the game, focus should be less on the cold weather and more on your bank account.



On February, the city will be cold with temperatures averaging around 20 or 30 degrees. Instead of t-shirt and shorts, attendees this year will have to bundle up with gloves, jackets, and snow hats. And New York is not a vacation spot like the usual Super Bowl stops of Tampa Bay, Miami, and New Orleans.



New York’s economy is among the best if not the best in the world. With the likes of Wall Street, the financial district, and nine professional sports teams located in the Manhattan or the surrounding boroughs, there is no question the city will be able to fit the bill. The question is though can the fans afford it?



With the likes of Broadway, Radio City Music Hall, and Madison Square Garden among the most popular entertainment venues in the entire world, the city has a keen reputation of producing the hottest tickets in music and the sports industries alike. There will be no exception with the highest grossing domestic sporting event in the country coming to New York City. Analysts originally wondered if the city’s frosty winter weather will cool tickets prices, but with only a few months remaining, tickets prices are climbing to all-time highs.



Tickets prices have been steadily rising the past few years with prices averaging around $3,000 when Dallas hosted Super Bowl XLV in 2011 and approximately $3,500 when Indianapolis hosted Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. Last year prices suffered an estimated 12 percent drop two weeks before Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans and were sold back to around $3,000.



The match-ups of teams in the Super Bowl is a significant determining factor of the price point of tickets. Super Bowl XLVI witnessed another huge matchup between the Giants and Patriots, which elevated the prices to new levels. Last year’s Super Bowl 2013 had two smaller market teams with Baltimore facing off with San Francisco, which seemed to contribute to the price drop.



According to ticketcity.com, the cheapest tickets are currently priced no less than $3,000 with the average ticket being sold at $5,000 a piece. Club level seats are as high as $16,000. That price is expected to drop as the Super Bowl nears and the potential championship matchup is clearer. However, with the New York economy dictating ticket sales this time, it remains to be seen how much prices will decrease. Super Bowl tickets are originally raffled off by the NFL to the public and then dramatically increase in price once they are re-sold. The retail price each year is approximately $1,000 per ticket.



According to Expedia.com the closest remaining hotel to Metlife Stadium is the Econo Lodge in Jersey City, which is four miles away. This 2.5 (out of 5) rated star hotel on Expedia typically offers rooms on a regular weekend for $90 a night. On Super Bowl weekend the price for a traditional room at this hotel for either Saturday or Sunday night is $700 for one night. Staying both nights of the weekend would mean $1,400 of just hotel expenses (not including taxes/fees).



The cheapest hotel in the surrounding New York/New Jersey area is the NYC-JC Guest Suites, which is seven miles away. This hotel has a 3.9 rating on Expedia and can be booked as of August for $201 per night (approx. $400 for the weekend) but the catch is there is no cancellation policy so fans better be sure they have their Super Bowl tickets before booking a room here. However, a big plus for both of these hotels is that they are in Jersey City, outside of the transportation nightmare of New York City.



Another route for interested fans in attending this year’s Super Bowl is purchasing a ticket package. Global Event Forum offers such a package that includes hotel accommodations, tickets to the Super Bowl, souvenirs, and game day transfers. This is probably the best option for those that are traveling from long distances and are unfamiliar with the area. Global Event Forum offers two hotel options for these types of packages. The standard hotel option at the Intercontinental New York Barclay hotel, which is priced $5,395 for three nights, or the deluxe hotel option at The Pierre, which is priced at $7,395 for four nights.



That option is best suited for fans looking to enjoy the Super Bowl as a vacation or extended weekend. The package option also makes the most sense for those staying in hotels in the city area because transportation or shuttles are included in the package if not already provided by the hotel. Driving is not advisable with a huge amount of visitors expected for that weekend. Besides public transportation costs are very cheap with bus fares to and from the stadium costing about $5 and train costs around $10.



With Super Bowl tickets expected to level at $3,500, hotels about $1,000 and flights around $350, the average trip to the biggest party weekend in sports will cost around $5,000.



Contact: John Danial Smith

Email: johndanialsmith@gmail.com

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