Why a Happy Gut Is Important

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Certain microbes keep a person healthy.



Certain microbes in a person’s gut can make all the difference in health and illness than people realize. An article in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, points out that microbes in the intestines can be altered.



There are many important things that microbes do, that people don’t think about. Microbes are responsible for pulling the energy out of food that is eaten, production of vitamins, and promotion of a strong immune system.



Experts have actually referred to gut microbes at the “largest organ in the human body”.



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