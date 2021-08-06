Why a QuickBooks Audit Trail Removal Would Be Deemed Necessary

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2021 -- The audit log in QuickBooks Online allows to view what and who made changes in the company file. The audit log tracks 150 of the most current entries or changes made to company data. Older instances can also be viewed by adjusting the date range in the audit log.



For an audit trail to be effective it should only be accessed by someone with full access to the system, it cannot be altered, disabled or deleted, the information included should be usable and reliable and must include the date of the transaction, the name of the user that executed the transaction, the type of transaction or event, the name of the customer or supplier related and if a change has been made, all information of the original transaction.



This is a very helpful tool for Accountants and Bookkeepers to track users who made changes to transactions and other details such as amounts and the like. However, as the number of transactions increase in a data file, the audit trail grows by a factor of 2, thereby increasing the size of a QuickBooks data file, and slowing QuickBooks down considerably. Removing the audit trail brings down the file size of a data file and speeds up QuickBooks. Deleting the audit trail helps to reduce the size of the file, to delete the summary of the deleted summary of transactions and details report, limit and customize the information that is provided to agencies like IRS or CRA and enhance the speed of QuickBooks.



The QuickBooks Audit Trail Removal Service is a service to remove the audit trail from a QuickBooks data file. This will reduce the files size of the data file by as much as 30 to 50 percent and considerably speed up the data file. This service will also delete entries in the Deleted Transactions Summary and Detail reports.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-audit-trail-removal-service/



