Why Are People So Stressed? EBT Is the Brain/Body Solution

According to host Dr. Laurel Mellin, health psychologist and Founder of emotional brain training, "The stress vaccine is simple: We all have pathways in our brain that switch off toxic stress and activate high-powered resilience. By using a simple system to access these resiliency pathways, the brain learns to bounce back faster and avoid toxic stress overload."



The stress vaccine is based on neuroplasticity, and by actively switching off stress, we accomplish two things at once. One is to reduce our stress rapidly, and the other is to build resiliency pathways in our brain, thereby inoculating ourselves against daily stress. Her method, emotional brain training, cracked the code on stress and is scientific, evidence-based, and easy to use. The breakthrough of the method is that all of us have five resiliency pathways. By asking ourselves, "What's my number?" with 1 = very low stress to 5 = stress overload, we can use these pathways and move to a state of connection and well-being more rapidly.



Dr. Mellin says, "Before the discovery of EBT, we used traditional methods – positive thinking, checking our feelings, and analyzing our options. These methods are effective in low stress as they use the two low-stress pathways. In the high-stress times in which we live, research has shown that they fail the "stress test." The failure of traditional methods to relieve our stress at the stress levels of modern life is a primary reason that we use common excesses – technology, alcohol, food, gambling – and become stuck in depression, anxiety, or irritability. The problem is not us – it's that we need to update how we process stress. With the simple switch to a new approach, we can access all five pathways –– including the ones for high-stress experiences – so we can become stress effective and live healthier, happier lives.



This week's guest is Dr. Lynda A. Frassetto, an EBT researcher and internist, and kidney specialist at UCSF Medical Center. She is an associate program director for adult general clinical research at UCSF. She helps researchers run clinical trials and conducts her own research on the long-term effects of diet on diseases associated with aging. Frassetto earned her medical degree at the University of Connecticut. She worked as an emergency room doctor at NYC Health + Hospitals Kings County in Brooklyn and as a hospitalist (a physician whose focus is care of hospitalized patients) at the University Medical Center in Fresno, California, before completing a nephrology fellowship at UCSF. She joined UCSF Medical Center in 1993.



The goal of the program is to empower more people to become stress effective and to embrace their power to change their unconscious mind; the automatic responses often encoded in childhood or during later times of stress that cause us to repeat old patterns. This new set of techniques enables us to do "self-therapy," gaining freedom from old patterns by switching off the circuits that trigger them. By developing an EBT practice, we have more control over the quality of our lives, for the emotional brain wires are what impacts what matters most in our lives: health, happiness, relationships, productivity, spirituality, and purpose. We believe everyone needs these tools for self-care and healthcare, and by listening to this program, more people can acquire them.



About Dr. Laurel Mellin

Dr. Laurel Mellin is the founder of emotional brain training and the Brain Based Health movement, empowering people to take charge of their emotional brain for a life of health, happiness, and purpose. She is an Associate Professor Emeritus of Family and Community Medicine and Pediatrics, School of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, a health psychologist, and New York Times Bestselling Author. Chief topic areas include the fundamentals of emotional brain training – mapping your emotional brain, rewiring circuits, switching off triggers and raising your brain's set point – as well as common stress-induced problems, including moods, relationships, addictions, productivity, and health. For more information, please visit http://www.ebt.org.



Brain Power with Dr. Laurel Mellin, Real People, Real Solutions: Unlock the power of your emotional brain! It's our emotions that drive our stress, joy, passions, creativity, health, and a sense of purpose. Technology, scarcity, and diseases have ramped up our stress and caused us to suppress our emotions. Dr. Laurel says, "Stop suppressing and start expressing!" With her easy-to-learn, safe, structured method, emotional brain training (EBT), she shows us how to ask one simple question, "What's my number?" and within minutes feel transformed, with a new sense of joy and freedom. The method is scientific, proven, and rapidly changing healthcare. Amaze yourself by using these tools, then share them with everyone you know as stress overload is the #1 epidemic worldwide. We all can reboot our brains to become resiliency superstars. Listeners call in to experience their personal power when using the tools of EBT and discover the peace and power from within. As the emotional brain has no walls, listeners experience that state of connection, too, and learn the tools by listening. Tune in live from 12-1 pm PT/3-4pm ET, and 12 hours later, by clicking this link to the show: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3951/brain-power. It will also be available in the VoiceAmerica app and on-demand 24x7 within 24 hours of the broadcast.



