Why Dental Imaging Market Is Set to Explode? Top Companies: PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona, Envista, Carestream Dental, LLC., Align Technology

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Dental Imaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global dental imaging market is estimated to account forover US$2.2 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~8.7% from 2020 to 2030.



Prominent Key Players:

PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona, Envista, Carestream Dental, LLC., Align Technology, Inc., Genoray, DÜRR DENTAL SE, Owandy Radiology, Midmark Corporation, Cefla s.c. and Other Prominent Players



Dental Imaging Market Segmentation:



By Product Type:

- Extra oral Imaging Systems

- Intraoral Imaging Systems



By End User:

- Dental Hospitals & Clinics

- Dental Diagnostic Centres

- Dental Academic & Research Institutes



By Application :

- Implantology

- Orthodontics

- Endodontics

- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery



Key Findings In Dental Imaging Market Report:



For Deep Analysis Of Covid-19 Impact:

