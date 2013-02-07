"Why Do You Exist?" a Thought Provoking New Book Proves That Purpose Is Man's Greatest Discovery

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Author and independent film producer Myron D. Turner questions and answers the point of origin of every human being on earth in his new book entitled “Who are you at The Core?” The book addresses the universal question of purpose, a question that transcends beyond the walls of every religion on the planet. It’s also a question that the average person wouldn’t even know how to begin to answer, or even know what the answer looked like. “Who are you at the Core?” paints a “picture perfect portrait” of what it looks like by simply tracing man’s point of origin back to the image of God.



The book’s sub message includes digging past any negativity that people have experienced in life, to discover that hidden image of God. Insisting that finding that lost image is essential in understanding why we are here. One reader gave it a 5 star rating claiming that the book was “possibly life changing.”



REVIEW by A.Morrow, Via Amazon:



"I downloaded this book because it was free, the title, 'Who Are You At The Core' and the blurb looked interesting, but once I started reading it I couldn't stop as I really felt God speaking to me through the words on the pages. Though the Bible verses were familiar ones and having been a Christian for many years. I feel God spoke to me afresh through this book, challenging me to open up every part of me allowing Him to heal and change me. "So now ask yourself, who are you at the core? What have you not allowed the Lord to heal? What are you keeping from God? He's ready to heal you today. All you have to do is ask and believe.” I have recommended it to friends with Kindles and I recommend it to you.”



Whether your question is who am I or why am I here? “Who are you at the Core?” Offers an answer.



“Who are you at The Core?” is now Available at Amazon.com for E-book download and Paperback purchase.



About the Author: Minister Myron Turner

Minister Myron Turner was born in 1986 to Michael and Patricia Turner in Chicago, Illinois………At the age of 13 he started to take more of an interest in church and the Bible. Ironically it was also around this same time where he fell into a deep depression. It was during those years that God began to speak to him about his life………….



Contact info: Myron Devell Turner -C.E.O. Soldiers of The Lord Publishing L.L.C. /Author/Speaker/Director.



