Why Domain Name System Service Market Is Booming So Rapidly? Top Players Google, Microsoft, IBM

Google LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Cloudflare, Inc. (United States), Everbridge, Inc. (United States), Enom, Inc. (United States), Wix.com Ltd. (Israel), IBM (United States), Fasthosts Internet Limited. (United Kingdom), Alibaba Cloud (China) and Oracle Corporation (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Neustar, Inc. (United States), Verisign Inc. (United States), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (United States), Infoblox (United States) and FrontDam GmbH (Switzerland).



A Domain name system service is a service that translates domain names into the numeric IP addresses that computers use to connect to each other. Domain Name System service is the pathway to redirect traffic to harmful sites and communicate with command and control servers. It helps data-sensitive enterprises to prevent devices that are connected to hybrid infrastructure and also prevent data theft. It integrates with domain name registrars, Web hosting services and Internet service providers.



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Domain Name System Service in E-Commerce Industry As It is Fully Based On Online Marketing and Sales

- Increasing Demand for Domain Name System Service in Telecom and Information Technology Sector to Increase Data Security and to Protect from Malware Attacks



Market Trend

- Demand For Cloud-Based Domain Name System Service Is Increasing



Restraints

- Domain Name System Spoofing or Domain Name System Cache Poisoning Is Act as a Threat to Domain Name System Service



Opportunities

- Rising Adaption Of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Policy in Several Organizations Leads to the Growth in Domain Name System Service



Challenges

- Increasing of Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Attacks and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) Is a Challenge for Domain System Service Market



The Domain Name System Service market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Table of Contents

Market Breakdown by Segments: Type (Recursive Resolvers, Root Name Servers, TLD Name Servers, Authoritative Name Servers), Application (Small Businesses, Medium-sized Businesses, Large Enterprises, Other), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), End Use Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecom and Information Technology, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Government, Education, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises)

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Domain Name System Service Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact.



