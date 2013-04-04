Why Dr Wolf Believes Consumers Should Avoid Discount Lipo - Horror Stories in Dayton Ohio

Dayton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- In Dayton, Ohio, cut price liposuction offers have caused controversy in the medical field. Dr. Wolf has offered safe and effective surgical and non-surgical procedures in West Alexandria, Ohio, since 1989, and after seeing an increasing need for safe and effective surgical treatments, is speaking out against the increasingly alarming incidence of cut-price lipo gone wrong.



Dr. Wolf explained why people should avoid discount lipo, “Discount liposuction may leave you with more than you bargained for. We recently had a consult with a patient that had a 50% off lipo package. She presented with two large divots in each lateral thigh region. I asked if the surgeon offered to fix it and she said he suggested returning in 10 months. No amount of time is going to fix this defect and this person will either live with it or undergo a fat transfer to fill the areas where too much fat was removed. You might be better served by getting discount auto insurance and put the savings toward quality cosmetic surgery.”



Dr. Wolf’s Rejuvenation Center for Face Lifts, Liposuction and Vein Therapy is a highly respected, state-of-the-art medical facility offering Laser Liposuction in Dayton Ohio. Dr. Wolf has recently released an anti cut price lipo video, in order to warn prospective patients of the dangers of these procedures and the importance of going to a respected clinic for treatment.



Dr. Wolf’s Rejuvenation Center is located in West Alexandria, and well worth the commute for people in the greater Dayton Ohio area who want safe and effective liposuction, while also offering complimentary services like abdominoplasty and Laser Lipo Plus as options for those who may be better served by these procedures than by traditional tumescent liposuction. Dr. Wolf also has a video on the benefits of laser liposuction as an effective treatment option to inform prospective patients before seeking a consultation.



About Dr. Wolf

Dr. Wolf is an accomplished board certified Cosmetic Surgeon and Osteopath operating his practice out of the greater Dayton Area. Dr. Wolf has received personal training from industry leaders within the cosmetic surgery and phlebology fields and has incorporated these teaching and techniques into his Ohio practice. Dr Wolf specializes in Laser Lipo Plus, a revolutionary advance in liposculpture surgery which was introduced at the World Congress of Liposuction-Washington,D.C. October 2010. Dr. Wolf combines classic tumescent liposuction with laser lipolysis, the Blugerman cannula and the MTS skin tightening device to provide superior contouring and exceptional skin tightening. For more information, please visit: http://www.advancedthera.com/