Why Drink Warm Lemon Water First Thing in the Morning

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- People are bombarded with toxins in today's modern world, everywhere from the polluted air you breathe, the water you drink, the shampoos and other cosmetics that lather your body with chemicals, and of course, all of the chemical additives, pesticides, hormones, antibiotics and other harmful compounds in the food that you eat.



All of these TOXINS can have harmful effects on your body, harming your metabolism and hormones, impairing your digestive system, and zapping your energy levels.



Here is one thing that you could do each morning right as you wake up to help your body eliminate some of these toxins, improve your digestion, stimulate your metabolism, and BOOST your energy, would you do it?



Of course you would... and it takes less than 1 minute!



Here's the trick that Mike Geary, author of TruthAboutAbs.com and The Top 101 Foods that Fight Aging has shared.



Immediately upon waking each day, squeeze about 1/2 to 1 full lemon (depending on size of the lemon) into an 8 oz glass of warm or room temperature purified water. This is gentler on your body first thing in the morning compared to ice cold water. I've found that slicing the lemon into quarters before squeezing by hand is easier than squeezing halves.



Drink this at least 10 minutes before eating any food for the day.



Make sure to use fresh organic lemons to make this drink, and not bottled lemon juice. You want to use organic lemons to avoid the pesticides that can accumulate.



3 Major benefits of this morning drink to your body, health, and energy:



According to a leading health publication, TheAlternativeDaily.com:



"The health promoting benefits of lemons are powerful. For centuries, it has been known that lemons contain powerful antibacterial, antiviral and immune boosting components. We know that lemons are a great digestive aid and liver cleanser. Lemons contain citric acid, magnesium, bioflavonoids, vitamin C, pectin, calcium and limonene, which supercharge our immunity so that the body can fight infection.



Lemons are considered one of the most alkalizing foods you can eat. This may seem untrue as they are acidic on their own. However, in the body, lemons are alkaline; the citric acid does not create acidity once it has been metabolized. The minerals in lemons are actually what helps to alkalize the blood. Most people are too acidic (from eating too much sugar and grains), and drinking warm lemon water helps reduce overall acidity, drawing uric acid from the joints. This reduces the pain and inflammation which many people feel. And the American Cancer Society recommends warm lemon water to encourage regular bowel movements."



Benefits that you can enjoy:



1. Improves your digestion:

Lemon juice helps your body improve digestion and stimulates bile production. Lemon juice can even be an aid for heartburn and indigestion.



2. Boosts your energy for the day:

Even just the scent of lemon juice has been shown to improve your mood and energy levels, and reduce anxiety. Plus the detoxifying effect and alkalizing effect of fresh organic lemon juice can improve your energy through the removal of toxins from your body.



3. Helps you to lose fat:

Since lemon juice helps to improve your digestive system, aids in removal of toxins, and increases your energy levels, this all combines together to help you to lose body fat as well through improving your hormonal balance... Yet another reason to add warm lemon water to your daily morning routine!



Click Here to see powerful natural remedies for:



Lowering high blood pressure

Controlling or reversing Type 2 Diabetes

Boosting your sluggish metabolism

Cutting off excess body fat

Improving your brain health and memory

Slowing down the aging of your skin, joints, and organs

Healing your digestion problems



Click Here To Find Out the Top 101 Foods That Fight Aging