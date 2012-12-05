Why Drinking the Right Silver Won't Turn You Blue

Selma, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- While much of natural medicine is as of yet "unproven" there is some science behind taking silver. The right kind of silver.



Researchers now see that when silver formulas are given in smaller parts the body can ingest them better. For example, at 300 ppm (parts per million) you'll get that turning blue reaction. However, when you are taking silver that has as significantly smaller parts per million, to the tune of 18ppm, you will not only NOT turn blue, but the silver will kill viruses and pathogens, researchers say.



"It's the first conceptual model giving the whole picture," said study co-author Robert Hurt, a researcher at Brown University, in a press release.



"We're seeing more and more viruses and pathogens being killed, fast, by this remarkable substance," said Dr. Manchester of Oakland, CA.



These days, vaccinations are causing more harm than good, and more people are turning to alternative remedies like Silver Shield to help them in their times of need.



Antibiotics attack bacteria directly. Bacteria are very good at adapting (this is why you see numerous types of pharmaceutical drugs created every year). Pharmaceutical companies are constantly trying to come up with stronger, more specific antibiotics in order to keep up with bacteria mutating and overcoming antibiotics. This would be okay if these pharmaceutical drugs did not harm the body but the fact is that they do. There are some serious, even fatal side effects to some antibiotics.



Antibiotics is incapable of differentiating between good and bad bacteria. Silver, on the other hand, does differentiate between bacteria and ONLY kills bad bacteria. Also, unlike antibiotics, silver can kill fungi and viruses and does not interfere with other medicines.



"Just make sure you're buying something that is of a high quality. The lower the ppm, the better," said Marc Chamberlain of Sunshine Natural Healing.



For Additional Information kindly visit http://www.sunshinenaturalhealing.com/



Sunshine Natural Healing

2036 3rd Street Suite B

Selma, CA 93662

Telephone Number: 559-380-6034