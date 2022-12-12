NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Extended Stay Hotel Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Extended Stay Hotel market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Hilton Worldwide (United States), Choice Hotels International (United States), InterContinental Hotels Group (United Kingdom), Holiday Inn (United States), Marriot (United States), Hyatt (United States), Wyndham Hotel Group (United States), Extended Stay America (United States), Candlewood Suites (United States), OYO Rooms (India).



Definition: Extended stay hotel are the hotels where the tourists can book an accommodation for 5 days or more. It offers limited to no food and beverage facilities or meeting space. It is just like renting an apartment with no fixed contract. These hotels are available in holiday destinations where tourists wanted to live in apartment rather than a lodge. The apartments are then developed into the homes where the inhabitants can cook, clean and wash. Further, the building comprise of individual guestrooms, flats or rental units. Hence, these hotels are fitted with the facility like a normal home.



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Promotional Activities

Easy Availability of Online Bookings are Boosting the Market Growth



Market Trends:

Introduction of Flexible Spaces Such as Outdoor Kitchen



Market Drivers:

Cost Effective Apartments are fueling the Market Growth



The Global Extended Stay Hotel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Economic, Middle, Luxury), Application (Travelers, Business Customers, Trainers and Trainees, Government and Army Staff, Others), Stay duration (Weekly, Long term)



Global Extended Stay Hotel market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



On 13th February 2019, IHG has agreed to buy Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas. This acquisition strengthens the luxury portfolio. and On 1st February 2018, Choice Hotels International has completed the acquisition of Woodspring Suites which is an extended stay lodging brand. It adds nearly 240 extended stay hotels in 35 states in the portfolio.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Extended Stay Hotel market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Extended Stay Hotel

-To showcase the development of the Extended Stay Hotel market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Extended Stay Hotel market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Extended Stay Hotel

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Extended Stay Hotel market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Extended Stay Hotel Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Extended Stay Hotel market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Extended Stay Hotel Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Extended Stay Hotel Market Production by Region Extended Stay Hotel Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Extended Stay Hotel Market Report:

Extended Stay Hotel Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Extended Stay Hotel Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Extended Stay Hotel Market

Extended Stay Hotel Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

Extended Stay Hotel Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

Extended Stay Hotel Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Economic , Middle , Luxury,}

Extended Stay Hotel Market Analysis by Application {Travelers, Business Customers, Trainers and Trainees, Government and Army Staff, Others,}

Extended Stay Hotel Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Extended Stay Hotel Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Extended Stay Hotel market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Extended Stay Hotel near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Extended Stay Hotel market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



