Why Global Warming Isn't the End of the World

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- There are daily bombardments of an environmentally friendly message that the planet must be saved, humankind must be saved. It’s a message that’s inescapable, delivered by government, all forms of media and others. Humans themselves, the template goes, are threatening their very existence, not to mention destroying the planet. But is this the whole truth? Is there an underlying agenda?



A controversial new novel by Bruce Carnahan, The HARVEST of PLANET EARTH, presents a fictional scenario that uncovers a more insidious, lurking motive to the global warming movement. And it involves a number of other radically disjointed issues, with the global warming movement being only one.



In The HARVEST of PLANET EARTH, Carnahan weaves the story of the horrific ordeal of Tom Nolan, a city boy whose aspiration of escaping to the innocence of small town America is forever lost one calm and previously uneventful night on a secluded country road. Bouncing around in a rusty old pickup, Tom and his friend Rube Diangelo are forced into a seemingly impossible encounter with a mysterious stranger who reveals explosive evidence that puts a whole new spin on the global warming movement and much more, shattering every belief Tom ever had.



“Riding shotgun with Tom in his best friend's beat up pickup is one of the most unforgettable trips a reader is ever going to take! But Carnahan is a great storyteller and his brilliance is in making so dang plausible the most incredible story you're likely to hear; and like other amazing scary stories that blend horror, sci-fi, and wit, HOPE (the acronym is just plain mean) offers an explanation for existence that I don't want to believe... in a lightening quick book I dare you to put down. Great read!!!”



--Steven L Johnson



Tom and his friend Rube, like most people, had bought into the plethora of environmental messages saturating every corner of daily existence. But as Tom finds out, as he and Rube are held against their will, there is another more insidious story behind the efforts of the global warming movement. And that story is known by the very leaders who claim they are trying to save the world from the global warming catastrophe. What if these people were actually harbingers preparing the way for something much more looming and sinister, and their efforts planned and dictated from somewhere far, far away? What if, as Tom finds out in the HARVEST of PLANET EARTH, the global warming movement has an underlying agenda that is actually extraterrestrial in origin?



Why Global Warming Isn’t the End of the World/HARVEST of PLANET EARTH/Carnahan/CONT-



In the HARVEST of PLANET EARTH, readers will discover along with Tom Nolan the true origins of the human race, why humans have been put here on this planet, the secret behind angels and their earthly visits, as well as what may be looming next. Be there as Nolan is abducted and discovers to his terror that the global warming movement is actually an alien plot meant to, indeed, lead to the end of the world, but in such an ominous way that no one could ever predict it. For instance, what if the end of the world really isn’t the end of the world at all, but rather a monstrous beginning with an end no one wants to consider? Carnahan lets the reader experience Nolan’s resistance as he is forcibly recruited to help carry out this foreboding plan.



Anyone who has ever been concerned about global warming or the end of the world, fascinated by angels, alien abductions, religion, the Rapture or reincarnation…owes it to themselves to find out how all these are woven together in one unexpected, sinister plot in this explosive new work of fiction by Bruce Carnahan, the HARVEST of PLANET EARTH.



To learn more, visit the book’s facebook page (don’t forget to “like” it) which features an impressive video trailer: https://www.facebook.com/harvestofplanetearth Paperback and kindle versions are available on Amazon.com: www.amazon.com/HARVEST-PLANET-EARTH-Bruce-Carnahan/dp/1494339552/ Available in ebook only at Apple iBookstore, Barnes & Noble, Sony Reader Store, Kobo, Smashwords, Flipkart, Oyster, the Diesel eBook Store and Baker & Taylor.



About Bruce Carnahan

Bruce Carnahan is a writer who has written feature articles appearing in multiple newspapers, screenplays and sitcom episodes. This is his second book. He has also driven 18 wheelers cross country and been a minister, door to door salesman, puppeteer and actor.



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:



BRUCE CARNAHAN

thomasnolanpa@gmail.com/

Chattanooga, TN

https://www.facebook.com/harvestofplanetearth )