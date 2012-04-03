Why Is DataNet IT Offering Free California IT Support

St. Catharines, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2012 -- Where can the average IT service provider look for the best ideas to successfully grow, connect with new partners and reduce expenses?



The MSP Show provides the IT services community with a single resource that IT service providers can use to connect with the right partners and learn from what their peers are doing when it comes to marketing, sales, service delivery and cultivating strategic partnerships.



Lou Fazo from DataNet IT has a brilliant idea for connecting with businesses throughout California’s Bay Area. DataNet IT has begun to offer free IT support to businesses throughout the Bay Area, giving them all the services required to successfully maintain and extend the life of their current IT systems.



When asked why DataNet IT was offering this free IT support service in the community, Fazo responded, “It is a way we can keep the spirit of the Silicon Valley business community alive.”



To learn how Fazo and DataNet IT are successfully helping businesses in the Bay Area tune, in live at 10 AM Eastern/7 AM Pacific on Wednesday, April 3 at http://www.blogtalkradio.com/themspshow.



The MSP Show is also available for download on demand online or via iTunes.