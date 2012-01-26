Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2012 -- Why is it a good decision to become a BSN holding nurse practitioner? Because nurses, especially those with a higher degree, are some of the most heavily sought after professionals in the medical field.



People’s health does not change at the whims of the economy. There are still millions of people throughout the country that need regular medical attention and the demand for educated caretakers will never cease.



While nursing opportunities are abundant, it can be difficult for aspiring nurses (or those who already have a nursing degree but want to extend their education) to find reputable resources that help point them to the best schools and programs.



The website RN to BSN Guides was created just for this purpose. The website provides thorough articles, resources and tips for choosing esteemed RN to BSN programs. The website also provides listings of schools, majors, accreditation, admissions, careers, as well as pertinent RN to BSN news.



Recently RN to BSN programs have been especially popular with nurse practitioners. The program is structured for nurses that want to get their RN-BSN degree, which requires two years of general education courses combined with two years of nursing education. “Once the four year program has been completed the student receives a bachelor’s degree. Often they have enough study hours to apply for a nursing license,” says the Website.



RN to BSN news sites report that BSN holders make up to 33% more income than regular RNs, and degree holders have their choice of jobs as the demand for them is exponentially higher. The website explains that while it’s not mandatory to have a college degree to advance in the workplace, the extra education makes a nursing professional’s resume that much stronger.



Of course, as with all things, aspiring students always approach a new opportunity with an abundance of questions. RN to BSN Guides maintains a continually updated data base of resources that can help answer some of those questions and help lead their visitors to effective RN to BSN programs. To learn more about RN to BSN Guides, please visit: http://www.rntobsnguides.org



About RNtoBSNGuides.org

RNtoBSNGuides.org provides nurses and prospective students with information; news and reviews of top-tier CCNE accredited nursing programs. With a host of listings and resources, the site explains in detail the ways in which nurses can further their careers, incomes and education by obtaining a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN), Masters of Science in Nursing (MSN), RN to BSN degree, or attending a Nurse Practitioner Program. It also discusses newer accelerated BSN programs.