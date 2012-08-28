Why Making Money Online Isn't for Everyone

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Making Money Online is exciting and it gives you the opportunity to be your own boss and potentially financially independent. Some people go on to make $100 a month and some people go onto make multi-millions like Frank Kern. Frank Kern is one of the biggest icons of internet marketing and one of his quotes that he gave at a seminar stuck with me. ‘People Suck’, it was that simple. Not everyone is a people person and not everyone is a person who can’t make money from the internet.



Some people just can’t stand to be seated in a chair all day. There are a lot of restless people who need to be up and moving throughout the day. I myself suffer from a portion of this which is why my foot is always shaking up and down.



Some people don’t have the level of devotion it requires to make money from the internet. It takes a lot of work and a lot of blood, sweat and tears to make an online legitimate business. It’s definitely not a fun ride when you first start out but in the end, it can be worth it. Some people have I want it right now type attitude and can’t imagine having to wait weeks to get paid if they make anything at all.



Some people like income stability even if that means their pay might never increase. At a typical job, you’re generally paid pretty crappy or just enough to get by but its stability. Every once in a while, you might get a raise but they’re usually never much. So while making money online and taking the risk of not making money is for some, some people prefer that stability that comes with a typical 9-5 job so they know they’re always going to get paid every week or two weeks.



What Does It Take?



A lot of people often ask and wonder what it takes to make money online or to make a successful business none the less.



You need devotion. You must know how many people simply give up on their dream of running an online business because it doesn’t take off as fast as one would hope it did. You need to be the kind of person who never gives up on something and who will never let something fail.



You need either money or time. It doesn’t necessarily take money to spend money, but you still need money to live and the time to implement a plan into action. If you’re working 60 hours weekly at a regular job, it’s going to take you much longer to find the time to run a business.



Final Thoughts:



While an online business opportunity might seem like the perfect dream for some, its complete hell for others. Not everyone wants to be seated in a chair for the whole day, be subject to the possibility of not making a single dime or have that financial roller coaster.



About Internet Marketing

At Internet Marketing site, We try to help others to achieve Financial Freedom working from the comfort of their homes.



Media Contact

Abdulla Mohd

Internet marketing Forum

info@internetmarkting.com

Dubai – UAE