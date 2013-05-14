Why Matricom G-Box Chose Amlogic for Their New Midnight MX2 XBMC Media Player

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- The MX2 features the powerful dual core Amlogic M6 processor which is not only an incredily powerful ARM process, it is also the only option for open-source development. Amlogic is known for supporting the development community by providing source code for their hardware. Unlike other closed source solutions on the market such as Rockchip and Allwinner, Amlogic believes in advancing the open source community. This makes Amlogic the only solution for a true high-def hardware decoding XBMC device.



"We have been working closely with Amlogic since we first released the G-Box Midnight, our M3 solution that gained a lot of popularity with enthusiasts and XBMC lovers alike. Amlogic has been very good at providing our company and the community with the required source code to support their processors. This is a model that the other manufacturers should follow but simply do not. This makes Amlogic the leader, not only in performance but with compatiblity support for popular applications such as XBMC."



The M6 processor by Amlogic sports two CPU cores running at up to 1.5GHz and two Mali400 GPU cores running at 400MHz making it one of the most powerful ARM XBMC decoding solutions available for Android set-top boxes. "If you have a set-top box and it's running anything other than an Amlogic SoC you can forget about true hardware decoding in XBMC. Fortunately Amlogic has opened up their source-code to allow full integration of the most powerful open source media solution in the world."



The G-Box Midnight MX2 is will be available for sale on Amazon.



You can find more information about G-Box products on Matricom's Website.



Contact information

Matricom HQ Office

1688 N Goldenrod Road Suite 4107

Orlando, FL 32807

GM: Joey Sullivan

+1-407-486-5115