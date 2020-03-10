Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- Increasing air travel will be one of the central factors driving the global MRO software market growth during the forecast period. According to the World Air Transport Statistics (WATS) released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airlines worldwide carried 4.1 billion passengers and made 280 million additional trips in 2017 compared to 2016, with Asia-Pacific dominating with a 36.3% share.



Furthermore, research conducted by Airbus finds that in the next 20 years, air traffic will grow by 4.3% annually, necessitating the addition of 39,200 passenger and cargo aircraft. The main force behind this exponential rise in air travel is the sharp expansion of the middle class, especially in India and China, which is experiencing increasing income and is, therefore, creating a massive market for commercial passenger carriers. Such speedy growth in aircraft fleet is giving rise for efficient management solutions, which bodes well for the MRO software market.



Request a Sample Copy of the Market Research Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mro-software-market-101798



List of Prominent Players Profiled:



Trax (US)

SAP (Germany)

Ramco Systems (India)

IFS (Sweden)

HCL Technologies (India)

Swiss Aviation Software (Switzerland)

Rusada (Switzerland)

Oracle Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

AerData (A Boeing subsidiary) (US)



Implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions to Enhance Market Potential



Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) is essentially an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solution largely employed in the aviation industry to facilitate efficient fleet management through streamlining of maintenance operations. MRO software offers a variety of benefits such as automation of maintenance and repair schedules, eschewing the need for excessive paperwork, increasing productivity, and effective management of work orders.



These advantages are being further accentuated due to the integration of IoT technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), which are broadening the MRO software market size. For instance, Rolls-Royce is in the process of developing a bug-sized robot that will make routine maintenance checks more convenient and eliminate the need to remove the engine during these checks. Furthermore, Augmented Reality (AR) technology is being considered as the solution to meet the deficiency of aviation experts.



The above information is shared by Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled "MRO Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Solution (Point Solution, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By End-user (MROS, Airlines) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". The report additionally provides:



Comprehensive SWOT analysis of the market, along with accurate presentation of market values;

Detailed evaluation of the factors and drivers influencing the market;

Microscopic study of the different market segments; and

In-depth research into the regional and competitive dynamics in the market.



Browse Report Summary:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mro-software-market-101798

Robust Aviation Manufacturing Sector to Fuel the Market in North America



North America is poised to lead the MRO software market share during the forecast period owing to the existence of a massive aircraft fleet in the US. Besides this, rapid adoption of advanced manufacturing and management tools coupled with increasing funding for R&D will the feed market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region in this market, according to the MRO software market report. This will be primarily on account of the exponential rise in aircraft fleet and establishment aircraft repair centers in China and Singapore.



Technological Exchange Partnerships to Stimulate Competition



Major companies in this market are entering into partnerships with different entities to expand their geographic presence and broaden their operational horizons. Some players are engaged in acquiring smaller companies, which is emerging as one of the leading MRO software market trends. For instance, IBM acquired Oniqua Holdings in July 2019 to widen its MRO product offerings.



Key Industry Developments:



December 2019: The Swiss MRO service provider, SR Technics, announced its collaboration with PT Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia (GMF) in Indonesia. Under the agreement, the two organizations will provide Integrated Component Services (ICS) for the Airbus A330neo and Airbus A330ceo aircraft fleet of Garuda Indonesia.

July 2019: Ramco Systems was handpicked by Erickson Incorporated to implement its V5.8 Aviation M&E MRO Solution. This would aid Erickson to integrate all of its supply chain management, flight operations, manufacturing solutions, maintenance, safety & quality, and MRO sales operations and solutions into one single system.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mro-software-market-101798



Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs:



Buy the required sections of this report

Buy country level reports

Request for historical data of research

Request discounts available for Start-ups & Global Universities

Research Methodology



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com