Why Next Level Technology Is the Best Bet for Baltimore Attorneys

When a Baltimore law firm lost faith in its managed IT services provider, the firm's leaders turned to Next Level Technology to help them get back on track.



“We were told that the previous IT firm refused to send a technician for on-site support. This is not how we work at Next Level Technology,” said Director of Sales Scott Adelman. “All of our clients deserve to have a computer support team that can not only take care of issues remotely but also go on-site when needed.”



Next Level Technology provides support for law firms across the Baltimore region. Next Level’s law-firm support includes day-to-day support for the computer network, including email services and assisting in the support of legal-specific applications such as PCLaw and Worldox among others.



In addition to regular IT services, Next Level Technology's depth of experience includes supporting the firm's complete vision as its corporate CIO. There are many strategies a progressive law firm can employee when it comes to information technology. As the firm's virtual CIO, Next Level Technology assists with strategic IT decisions that affect the firm today and into the future.



Next Level also included as part of its complete service offering for this Baltimore legal firm a backup and disaster recovery solution that backs up all email, case histories, client files and other important business information.



To learn more about how Next Level Technology supports law firms across Maryland, DC and Virginia, contact Scott Adelman at 410.616.2000.