Why Outsource with China(CN) Dental Laboratory

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Have you considered outsourcing you cases to other dental lab? May be you have many experiences about this area. But no matter what had happened before, the CN Dental Laboratory is the best choice for you. CN Dental Laboratory is the professional supplier of the dental products and services to dental laboratories and dentists from all over the world. Whatever cases you would give us, China(CN) Dental Outsourcing would be your reliable partner in the future. If you choose us as your cooperator, we would help you handle all of the questions about communication and cases between laboratory and you. On the other hand, we will provide the high quality products for you with the great price.



The process of the outsourcing is fairly simple. First, we will email or fax you a shipping label and proper dental lab documentation. Secondly, you need to box up your cases and send directly to CN Dental Laboratory in China. Our minimum requirement for dental is 10 units which you could send to us direct. On the other hand, if your cases could not reach the amount of 10, we would give you other viable option for your outsourcing. You should just call our office to find out more information. Our staffs are very specialized in the outsourcing process since our company has established in 1990.



It is crucial to choose a professional and reliable dental lab when you want to outsource your cases. We would be your best cooperator in the future. The quality, consistency, communication and low prices of us are the key to successful experience. The advantages of us are the reason why most of the dentists and dental labs prefer to choose CN Dental Laboratory as their reliable partner for outsourcing.



Mission Statement



We have received the 100% degree of satisfaction from our clients! The concept of our company is stand at the front of the technology. We have full confidence with our products and services. We guarantee the quality of our products and services since we are a full service laboratory which has servicing the dental industry for more than 20 years. If you are not satisfied with our products or services for any reason, you could simply return the case with your next shipment to us and we will refund all of your cost.



Our company COCO Dental Laboratory Inc., CNDL (CNdentallab.com), is proud of meet the customer's requirements with the best products, value and exceptional service. If you choose our company as your full service dental lab, we would strive to deliver the best restoration every time! We would have good cooperation in the future.



Our work



When we receive your case, we would appoint the experienced technician to charge Quality Control and check every detail of the working process. We could also monitor every step and every detail in the entire manufacturing process for each dental case. The newly computer software of us has the function of real-time tracking for case. It will ensure your case is kept on schedule throughout its entire production process. For the production of the product, we use the high end FDA-approved materials and high end technology which would guarantee the superior restorations for your dental lab and your patients.



In general, the turnaround time in the lab for each standard case is three calendar days and delivery time is ten calendar days. We use UPS courier for shipment pick-up and delivery. It would be convenience for us to finish every step of the process. We offer more than 80 sorts of our products, which including the E.Max, All-Ceramic Crowns, PFM Crowns, Cercon Zirconia and Valplast.



The steps about how to send us your cases



Step 1: First, you could contact with us for a price list. The price list would be send to you by email within 24 hours. The attachments of our email would contain all the files you need to open an account and send dental cases to us.



Step 2: If you determine to outsource your cases for us, you could send us the silicon-based impressions and bite registrations. You should put cases into the smallest box which could protect the cases and then you should seal the box with cases carefully. When the box is over, please kindly prepare three copies of Commercial Shipping Invoice and one piece of UPS Waybill and then you should stick them on the OUTSIDE of the box.



Step 3: In this step, you should give the shipment to UPS. The UPS staff would ask you for 6 dollars pickup charge when you call to pick up your case. Someone would be not willing to give the pickup charge. In order to avoid the pickup charge you could give your package to any UPS or DHL driver. When the driver is delivering a package to you, you could give your package to them then there is no charge for you. On the other hand, you could also take your shipment to the shipping store, the authorized shipping outlet or the dropbox



Step 4: As long as we receive your case we will confirm you by email or telephone. And then we will start to make the cases as soon as possible. If there are any questions about your cases, we will email or call you within two days.



Step 5: When everything of your cases are finished, we would send you the itemized invoice of your cases by email. And then, we would send all finished cases to you once the payment is made by your side. The payment mode would be the VISA, Mastercard, Amex, Discover and Paypal.



Step 6: When your cases are sent to you, we would send you the tracking number of UPS by email. We send back all of the impressions, images, files and other parts you had sent to us with each case.



Step 7: According to our former experience, you will get your finished cases from our company within three days to four days. There are some points you should note: it would be a chance for delay of the shipping of UPS. Please forgive that there are some factors which would beyond our control such as the bad weather condition. But this kind of uncontrollable conditions is rarely.



Contact

COCO Dental Laboratory Inc.

China(CN) Dental Outsourcing

Website: www.cndentallab.com

Toll free in USA/Canada: 1-888-601-7467

Skype: william.wang413

Contact us now: http://www.cndentallab.com/contact/