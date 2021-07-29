Why Personal Injury Lawsuits Are Taking More Time in 2021

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- The majority of cases have victims that need medical attention. During treatment, a complete analysis of injuries must be made to verify injuries acquired from an accident. Some injuries are long-lasting, and an injured person cannot have medical reimbursement until the doctor treating them declares they are healed or have reached maximum medical improvement (MMI), which means a patient has reached the maximum amount of treatment able to be given out and cannot be improved any more. All of this takes time, especially if a patient has severe injuries.



The amount of compensation involved can also be a determining factor in how long the case takes to reach completion. If an injured party needs a high amount of compensation from an insurance company, it is common that the cases take much longer to be thoroughly analyzed. The higher the amount, the more an insurance company will look over the claim, paying attention to every detail of the case.



On top of complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, all of this has caused personal injury cases to be slowed down in the last year.