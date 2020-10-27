Why QuickBooks Cache and Memory (RAM) Is So Important in Its Ideal Functionality

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- QuickBooks' system requirements in 2020 include Windows 7 SP1, 8.1 Update 1, or Windows 10 update/structure retained by Microsoft, 2.4 GHz processor, 4 GB of RAM, although 8 GB is recommended and 2.5 GB Disk space is advised.



QuickBooks has a registry setting that allocates the amount of memory that is allocated to an open QB file. For older versions of QuickBooks, the default size is 128MB for the minimum amount and 256MB is the maximum amount. By changing the values in the registry setting, you can increase the database cache settings.



The cache holds data that may be required more than once. Accessing data in the cache is faster than accessing it from disk. The default initial cache size is computed based on the amount of physical memory, the operating system, and the size of the database files. The QuickBooks database server automatically adjusts the cache size as necessary.



There are two ways in which cache settings can be set, by using the QBW.INI file or by using the registry.



Incorrect caches may result when updating MS Windows or QuickBooks to the latest version or in server reboots. QuickBooks Online uses browser cache and cookies to run faster. Indicators of trouble with the cache in QuickBooks Online are when the software consistently demands a sign in even after signing in several times or unexpected errors.



"Clearing the browser's cache usually solves the issue," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



The experts at E-Tech have made it easy for businesses and organizations to get the most performance out of their QuickBooks file by cleverly optimizing the cache, memory and RAM settings.



