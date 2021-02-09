Why QuickBooks Password Concerns Are Compelling Users to Turn to Third Party Services

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- QuickBooks requires a password for each data file. For multiple files, a password for each of those company files would have to be set.



Passwords need to be a combination of least seven characters, including one uppercase letter and a number. QuickBooks also recommends changing the password every ninety days. Users are required to choose a complex password for files containing sensitive data such as social security numbers, credit card numbers and employers' identification numbers, and you can only change the password if you are the administrator. Doing so, QuickBooks believes it has significantly lowered the instances of theft.



When a QuickBooks password is forgotten, the QuickBooks Automated Password Reset Tool is the ultimate go-to. When resetting the password, it is important to ensure that the QuickBooks version is the same used when the company file was opened.



A pop-up would then ask to authenticate the actual account owner by requesting the License Number, first name, last name, e-mail address, business phone number and zipcode.



QuickBooks' users have talked about concerns with multiple concerns with passwords and password resets. Passwords can get rejected due to case sensitivity, incorrect or missing accessibility settings on the control panel, inability to reset password because of missing details, application crashes while generating or verifying the token. Users have also complained about certain password issues when migrating QuickBooks Desktop to another system.



E-Tech's Password Recovery Service looks after the nitty-gritty issues from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service can recover or reset the password from the data file so the file can be opened as the Administrator. This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



More service specifications for E-Tech's Password Recovery Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk