Why Removing the QuickBooks Audit Trail May Actually Be a Blessing in Disguise

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- The QuickBooks Audit trail provides a log of each accounting transaction, and makes a note of every addition, deletion or modification affecting the integrity of the transaction.



This log captures the time that the transaction was initially entered into QuickBooks, tracks changes to the original entry, including transaction type, date, account, vendor/customer name, transaction amount, quantity, and price. The user ID under which the change was made is also shown.



The Audit trail is a vital tool for accountants looking for missing or historical data. However, as the number of transactions increase in a data file, the audit trail grows by a factor of 2. This increases the size of a QuickBooks data file, and slows down QuickBooks operations. The solution to this is removing the audit trail. Not only does removing the audit trail help in enhancing QuickBooks's functionality, but it also helps when data needs to be modified when handing over files to government or other agencies such as the CRA and IRS for data audits.



QuickBooks Audit Trail Removal Service is a service to remove the audit trail from a QuickBooks data file. This will reduce the files size of the data file by as much as 30 to 50 percent, and considerably speeds up the data file. This service will also delete entries in the Voided and Deleted Transactions Summary and Detail reports and works well with QuickBooks US, Canada, UK, AU and NZ data files.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Audit Trail Removal Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-audit-trail-removal-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



