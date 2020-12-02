Why Social Security Is Critical to Women with Host Maria Lucassen and Featured Guest Mary Beth Franklin

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- In this episode on Women Seeking Blissful Retirement, host Maria Lucassen features her special guest, Mary Beth Franklin, to discuss reasons why Social Security is a program that is vitally important for women, and how to make sense of the different options and rules in benefits.



Many women have a lot of questions about the Social Security benefits as it will be a huge part of what they can afford in the next chapter of their life. For many retirees, Social Security is the only source of guaranteed income they can count on for the rest of their life no matter how long they live. Women tend to live longer than men and they often spend their final years alone due to widowhood, divorce or having never married. It is critical for women to understand how they earn their Social Security benefits and when to claim them to maximize their retirement income.



Maria will be talking with guest Mary Beth Franklin, a leading Social Security expert, and discuss what really matters and how to make sense of the different benefit options. It's so important for any woman, no matter what age, to get information that helps her to make the best decisions in this current challenging time. For this reason, Maria urges woman that are close to retirement to make time to listen and have pen and paper ready to take notes.



Social Security for women is a significant government benefit that has saved millions from poverty and these benefits will last a lifetime. A large number of single women often rely on it for 90 % or more of their total income. Listeners are encouraged to call in to ask specific advice, air their concerns or worries. Listen live here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3961



About Mary Beth Franklin

Mary Beth Franklin is one of the country's leading experts on Social Security and Medicare.



An award-winning journalist and Certified Financial Planner, Mary Beth writes a weekly column on retirement issues for Investment News, a publication for financial advisers. She is also author of the ebook, Maximizing Your Social Security Retirement Benefits.



In 2016, Mary Beth was honored with a Hero Award from the Women's Institute for a Secure Retirement (WISER) for her efforts to improve retirement security among women. She is also an inaugural member of the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standard's Women's Initiative Council which focuses on improving gender and racial diversity in the financial services profession.



Previously, Mary Beth served as the tax and retirement editor for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine and editor of Kiplinger's annual Retirement Planning Guide. Earlier in her career, Mary Beth was a Capitol Hill reporter for United Press International. She is a frequent guest on numerous radio and television programs. Her podcast, The Retirement Repair Shop, was launched in 2019 and is now in its second season.



About Maria Lucassen, CPRC, DTM

Maria Lucassen is a highly experienced corporate career junkie who worked for over 40 years. She also is a Certified Retirement Coach who has a passion to help career women and men shift their perspective on creating and living a blissful retirement after they leave their 9-to-5 job.



She is the CEO of Maria Lucassen Coaching and seen as the go-to expert for anyone who wants to transition out of corporate employment. She organizes workshops for women who are ready to plan their retirement and then helps them individually or in groups to prepare for a happy next phase in life that is fun, purposeful and affordable. Maria helps them to rock retirement and have the lifestyle that they want. She is a live global talk radio host on VoiceAmerica, the world's leading live internet talk radio network, where she shares her knowledge to help listeners around the world to lead a blissful life and to plan for retirement in a positive manner.



About Women Seeking Blissful Retirement

Fridays at 11 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. Listen live or to any past episodes on-demand or through her multiple syndication points at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3961



This show is for unique women dreaming to soon retire blissfully. In reality many women are uncertain about what retirement means for them. It is not just a date. It can be potentially a long time, and many could live for another thirty years.



A lot of women who are at the doorstep to retirement have fears of financial challenges and are stuck in a job they don't like. As a matter of fact, they worry more about other areas that have a significant impact. Life in retirement is so much more than having enough money to spend. Maria's passion for the topic inspires anyone to change their perspectives and to plan ahead to gain control of this next phase in life.



This fun, educational and interactive show talks about a variety of retirement topics with guest experts. contributions from other women around the world, to let the listener see that she is not the only one who is unsure about life in retirement. Each show will provide ideas, resources and tipping points to plan a blissful retirement.



