Why South Beach Smoke E-Cigs Are Not Bad

A recent article questions whether electronic cigarettes are beneficial or indeed bad for you. As electronic cigarette become a growing trend, South Beach Smoke wants to ensure their customers that they are in good hands.



The article states “e-cigarettes are a nightmare because their rise could mean that it’s suddenly cool again to smoke, which means that more people could end up doing it. E-cigarettes can be a gateway drug to the real thing.”



“Wrong,” South Beach Smoke states. “We have zero desire to be known as ‘cool,’ we just want to give smokers the better alternative and allow their bodies to get the same nicotine fix without all the harmful chemicals found in traditional cigarettes.”



A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens – the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others.



South Beach Smoke e-Cigs can help people trying to quit traditional cigarettes make a lifestyle switch from traditional cigarettes to a healthier lifestyle with electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are popularly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke.



As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke’s products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority. For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.