"Why Stay Married When….." with Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the show "Why Stay Married When….." interview with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore and guest Laurie McDermott as they discussed the true realities about marriage. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on April 21st and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/123114/why-stay-married-when.



Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings You Laurie McDermott, marriage coach and advocate who has experienced the betrayals within a marriage. She joins us today to give us information which will tell us what red flags to look for when it comes to your spouse. Laurie also gives her expertise through her websites TheWifeExpert.com and TheLifeExpert.com where she helps women through the heartbreaks they are experiencing within their own marriages and helps others enjoy their lives by creating memorable experiences. Her main goal is to encourage her audience to live life peacefully while still having fun. After listening to this energy powered episode, you will want to share with your family and friends to help spread the positive message.



About Laurie McDermott

Laurie currently serves as a marriage coach, advocate, spokesperson, and speaker. She is originally from Chicago but currently resides in Manhattan Beach, California. Along with her many other hobbies she runs an Airbnb business inside of her own home with her husband and kids. Laurie also takes charge of two websites, TheWifeExpert.com and TheLifeExpert.com where she provides advice and a positive platform for those going through hard times. She hopes to encourage those around her to live life to the fullest potential while also obtaining peace.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents. In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born.



Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. The goal is giving one billion dollars by making every day giving effortless and meaningful. He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEPSMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over One Million Downloads in its first year. In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



