Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The global contact lenses market size is projected to reach USD 12.05 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 8.35 billion in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Modality (Reusable and Disposable), By Design (Toric, Multi-Focal, and Spherical), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Ophthalmologists), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." As per the report, rising per capita healthcare expenditure and increasing incidence of astigmatism and myopia are expected to affect the market positively.



The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 12 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the Contact Lenses Market.



Key Points of the Contact Lenses Market Report:

- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.

- The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value along with the market shares for each company.

- Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.

- Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.

- The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Contact Lenses Market.



Request A Sample Copy - Inverter Duty Motor Market Report



Asia Pacific to Exhibit Rapid Growth Fueled by Rising Disposable Income

The contact lenses market can be geographically grouped into the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. Out of them, North America is set to dominate the market during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2018. This growth is attributed to the rising usage of contact lenses amongst the masses as well as increasing prevalence of presbyopia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned that in the U.S., around 45 million people use contact lenses.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position owing to gradual inclination of the masses to disposable contact lenses from reusable contact lenses. Also, various market players are launching novel products day by day in this region. It is also giving rise to market growth. The region is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years owing to the rising trend of wearing contact lenses amongst the youngsters for correcting vision errors. Moreover, the increasing awareness programs regarding the benefits of using contact lenses, rising disposable income, and availability of lenses on online platforms would also contribute to the demand for contact lenses in this region.



Gain More Insights into the Inverter Duty Motor Market Research Report



Top manufactures of Contact Lenses Market are:

- Contamac

- CooperVision

- HOYA Corporation

- Essilor

- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

- ZEISS International

- Alcon Vision LLC

- Other key market players



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

Detailed Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Epidemiology of Ocular Disease - For Key Countries/Key Regions

4.2. Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.3. Key Trends in Contact Lenses Market

4.4. Technological Advancements in Contact Lenses

5. Global Contact Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

5.2.1. Reusable

5.2.2. Disposable

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design

5.3.1. Toric

5.3.2. Multifocal

5.3.3. Spherical

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

5.4.1. Ophthalmologists

5.4.2. Retail Stores

5.4.3. Online Stores

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Contact Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Modality

6.2.1. Reusable

6.2.2. Disposable

6.3. Market Analysis – By Design

6.3.1. Toric

6.3.2. Multifocal

6.3.3. Spherical

6.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

6.4.1. Ophthalmologists

6.4.2. Retail Stores

6.4.3. Online Stores

6.5. Market Analysis – By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

7. Europe Contact Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By Modality

7.2.1. Reusable

7.2.2. Disposable

7.3. Market Analysis – By Design

7.3.1. Toric

7.3.2. Multifocal

7.3.3. Spherical

7.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

7.4.1. Ophthalmologists

7.4.2. Retail Stores

7.4.3. Online Stores

7.5. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

7.5.1. U.K.

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Spain

7.5.5. Italy

7.5.6. Scandinavia

7.5.7. Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Contact Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis – By Modality

8.2.1. Reusable

8.2.2. Disposable

8.3. Market Analysis – By Design

8.3.1. Toric

8.3.2. Multifocal

8.3.3. Spherical

8.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

8.4.1. Ophthalmologists

8.4.2. Retail Stores

8.4.3. Online Stores

8.5. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Southeast Asia

8.5.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

9. Latin America Contact Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis – By Modality

9.2.1. Reusable

9.2.2. Disposable

9.3. Market Analysis – By Design

9.3.1. Toric

9.3.2. Multifocal

9.3.3. Spherical

9.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

9.4.1. Ophthalmologists

9.4.2. Retail Stores

9.4.3. Online Stores

9.5. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

Continued...

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

- Comprehensive analysis of the Aesthetic Implants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Identifies market restraints and boosters.

- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™