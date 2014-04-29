Why the Craze for Taking Selfies Is Driving Demand for Cosmetic Surgery: Dr Lycka & Dr Schaffner

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- It appears that the craze for people taking selfies (pictures of themselves) and posting them online, as well as viewing themselves via online video sharing, is creating an increase in demand for cosmetic surgery procedures. It seems that people are becoming more image conscious and after viewing pictures of themselves from new and unfamiliar angles, they are not happy with what they are seeing.



To share their thoughts on this modern twist of technology usage driving cosmetic surgery, and other topics, host of Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today, Edmonton Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka welcomes repeat guest, Dr Adam Schaffner, triple board certified plastic surgeon from New York City.



In this in-depth interview, Dr Lycka & Dr Schaffner begin by discussing the selfie craze and how the prevalence of digital technology means that people are viewed and are the focus of visual attention more than they ever have before. This is fuelling an increase in interest and demand for cosmetic surgery procedures. At the same time, technology is also creating modern cosmetic surgery procedures which are very ‘patient friendly’ with excellent results, minimal invasion, minimal pain and minimal downtime.



Dr Lycka and Dr Schaffner then move onto their experience with using one of the newest dermal fillers to become available in the USA, called Voluma. They highlight the initial reaction to this filler in the USA and consider the longer term experience of its usage, coming out of Canada.



Finally, the two doctors talk about the latest best practise for breast enhancement, when Dr Schaffner discusses Rapid Recovery Breast Augmentation and Dr Lycka discusses natural breast augmentation using repeated small volumes of a patient’s own fat, a new technique known as SVELT an acronym for Small Volume Elective Lipo Transfer.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio.net as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products. The show continues to grow in popularity with over 7000 downloads a week being made.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, or Skin Cancer, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.