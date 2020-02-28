Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- The global vaccines market size is expected to be USD 93.08 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of malaria around the world is a key factor boosting the vaccines market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria in 87 countries. Total funding for malaria control and elimination reached an estimated US$ 3.1 billion in 2017. Contributions from governments of endemic countries amounted to US$ 900 million, representing 28% of total funding. Furthermore, the increasing number of deaths caused by malaria has impelled government and pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced vaccines. According to the latest world malaria report, released in November 2018, there were 219 million cases of malaria in 2017, up from 217 million cases in 2016. The estimated number of malaria death stood at 435 000 in 2017, a similar number to the previous year.



The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Key Features of Vaccines Market Report:

- Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

- Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

- Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

- Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

- Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

- Key Success Factors



Launch of Novel Vaccines to Enable Healthy Growth

The surge in the competitive pipeline, including products from the major players as well as emerging players will contribute positively to the market. The ongoing R&D and increasing focus on launching novel vaccines by key players will foster the growth of the market. The increasing demand for effective vaccines to fight diseases such as malaria, dengue has impelled pharmaceutical companies to launch novel vaccines. Companies such as Novavax, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Bavarian Nordic are among the top 10 players expected to have lucrative opportunities for their pipeline products in the forthcoming years.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

- GlaxoSmithKline plc.

- Sanofi

- Pfizer Inc.

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Novartis AG

- Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

- CSL Limited

- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Bavarian Nordic

- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

- Other Prominent Players



