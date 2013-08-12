Why to Invest in the Logitech Harmony 900 Touch Screen Remote

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The Logitech Harmony 900 Universal remote makes life easier for those with a lot going on with their entertainment centers. The additional features, sleek feel, and intuitive design are what set it apart from most brands and justify the need for investing in a new remote. This remote is available for a limited time as on the well-known daily deal site, Yugster.com.



Many can be a little hesitant when looking into getting a universal remote. For start, it’s another accessory lying around the living room. Historically, programming and syncing remotes have often been cause for a headache, or lack of additional features or buttons felt that people were “losing” needed buttons if they were to go the route of implementing a universal remote into their entertainment center. Some of the first universal remotes that finally had all buttons possible, were unfortunately the size of a brick, losing appeal in that way as well.



Fortunately, there are a plethora of new features with the Logitech Harmony 900. One great features was the ability to be able to use the Logitech Harmony 900 Remote while keeping the cabinets shut on. For anyone with kids, especially toddlers, open doors are invitations for exploration. DVD Players or volume knobs and buttons on Amplifiers to a curious child, is like a lion stumbling into a dairy farm.



The buttons are intuitively placed to keep the handling minimal when moving from one button press to the next. Another great feature is the touch screen allowing for customization of your favorite “short-cuts” (e.g. playing a DVD, listening to music).



For anyone worried about needing more batteries on hand, this remote provides a most-welcome feature of a recharging station. The thought of not having to scramble through junk drawers to find that 2nd AAA battery needed to be able to press pause in the middle of a movie is a definite plus—not to mention having a defined place to set the remote as not to be looking under every cushion of the couch.



Other accessories include a USB cable and CD for installation. The process is very easy to setup and sync up with all entertainment devices. A 1-year limited hardware warranty is included, although not likely needed; Logitech is a reputable brand, and this seemingly follows suit in its appearance on quality.



About Yugster

Yugster is a daily deal site that serves up new deals of the day every morning at 6AM EST. They ship to the 48 continental United States and have been in business for 8 years. Learn more about Yugster at www.yugster.com.