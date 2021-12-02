Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Tourism Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Tourism Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Tourism Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



Major Players in This Report Include: Generali S.p.A. (Italy),Travelex (United Kingdom),InsureMyTrip (United States),Allianz Partners (United States),HDFC (India),Aditya Birla (India),Bajaj Allianz (India),Bharti AXA (India),World Nomads (United States),HTH Travel Insurance (United States),Nationwide Insurance (United States)



Tourism Insurance Market Overview

Tourism Insurance aims to cover unforeseen events or losses while on the tour. It could be for domestic purposes or for international travels. Various types of insurances based on the destination, number of trips, or even type of trips are taken into account while designing insurance policies. Often different policies cover different things but generally, tourism policies include, medical expenses, curtailment, and trip cancellation expenses. In medical expenses, sudden health situations like accidents are covered. In curtailment, if a client needs to return immediately then those expenses and in trip cancellation covers for damages caused by the cancellation of the trip by an agent or by some event. Apart from this, personal luggage and money are also covered in some cases. With the increase in travel all over the globe; the demand for tourism insurance is also increasing.



Tourism Insurance Market segments and sub-section are illuminated below:

by Application (Domestic Tourism, Oversea Tourism), Tier (Bronze, Silver, Gold), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Coverage (Medical Expenses, Trip Cancellation, Loss of Passport, Loss of Luggage, Curtailment, Trip Delay, Others), Age (Children Between Age of 6 Months to 18 Years, Age 18 Years to 60 Years, Above Age 60 Years)



Market Trend:

- Rising Demand for Online Booking of Tourism Insurance

- Surging Demand of Tourism Insurance from Travelling Families



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Tourism Among Middle-Class All Over the Globe

- Growing Demand of Tourism Insurance for Tourism in Unstable Nation/Destination



Challenges:

- Changing Regulatory Norms of Nations Regarding Tourism

- Increasing Influence of Airborne Diseases on Travel



As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Tourism Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



