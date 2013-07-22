Why Twitter Marketing Doesn't Work (Until It Does)

La Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Twitter marketing is the Matthew McConaughey of small business, according to Michael Rogan of Punk Rock Marketing.



“They’re both kinda misunderstood. And have a reputation for being shallow and speaking in short, abbreviated sentences.”



“But both have some serious substance underneath. You just gotta know how to find it beneath the rock-hard abs and tanning lotion.”



[TWITTER MARKETING TIPS, DUDE!]



And though Twitter has its fair share of “bongo playing at midnight” moments -- thank you, Kanye West and Lindsay Lohan -- the social media tool with the 140 character limit is actually the perfect tool to help small businesses get more exposure, sell more stuff, and compete with the big boys.



“Most people don’t know what the hell they’re doing on Twitter,” said Rogan. “They either sell their crap all day long or they just tweet out links. People don’t want information, they want attitude. If you can show you’re an actual human being, you’ll stand out (and crush your competition).”



Twitter Marketing Strategy Fact and Fiction



In his new book, “Twitter Marketing That Doesn’t Suck,” tries to dispel some of the most common Twitter marketing myths (and kill a couple of sacred cows in the process).



[ON CHOOSING A TWITTER HANDLE]



“Keep it short, and make it sound like you are an actual human being. (PoolCleanerBob, NOT PoolCleanerInc.) Corporations, despite what Mitt says, are not people.”



[ON KEEPING YOUR TWEETS BUSINESS-FOCUSED]



"Nobody cares about your brand.Talking about your dog and what you had for lunch isn’t self-indulgent, it’s good marketing.”



[ON TWITTER PROFILE BACKGROUNDS]



"Most people will NEVER EVER look at your Twitter profile page. Don’t waste your time freaking out over this…”



[ON TWEETING TOO MUCH, OR THE SAME STUFF OVER AND OVER]



"Tweets are like a junior high school romance. They don’t last long and before you know it you’ve been dumped and your follower is on to the next thing.”



[ON THE BEST TWITTER MARKETING TOOL AROUND]



“Forget about all the fancy Twitter 3rd-party tools and make sure you have a super simple site that looks good on a phone.”



“Most people check out their Twitter feeds on their phone while they’re in the bathroom or waiting for the light to change.”



[ON MAKING MONEY ON TWITTER]



“Marketing on Twitter is way easier than marketing on Facebook. You just gotta know what to tweet, when to tweet, and how to do it so you don’t look like a robot.”



“Do that again and again and you’ll find the secret to Twitter Marketing that not only doesn’t suck, but can make you a serious amount of moolah.”



For More Information



For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Michael Rogan, Publisher. Punk Rock Marketing at (310) 751-0343 or email michael@punkrockmarketing.com.



Url: http://www.amazon.com/Twitter-Marketing-Doesnt-Collection-ebook/dp/B00CKZX2TO