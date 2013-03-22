Why Use Low Grade Rent Houses for Business when There Is Trend House

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Almost all business today needs commercial premises but finding one in Luton at probably cheaper prices would be a bit difficult. Affording rooms for office with solid walls, built in sound proofing, secondary glazing to reduce outside noise, natural light and views of Luton, WI-FI facilities,toilet and kitchen facilities etc. all at one place might seem impossible, but with the trend house is completely possible. With its Luton service offices, getting such rooms with so many features, that too at such low prices is like a dream turned reality.



Facilities like monitored alarm and security systems, visitor parking arrangement with a mere charge of 2 pounds a day, office furniture from their stock, VAT free on all rent offices in Luton, meeting rooms and business lounges are some of the services offered by Luton offices. These facilities are given by office rentals, Luton for all the 7 days and 24 hour round. For clients who prefer going on working from home they provide virtual offices that can provide significant savings and flexibility without a traditional office space. For further details you may go through the website http://www.trendhouseoffices.co.uk



About trend house

Trend house is the solution for providing offices on rents to clients who need support to maximize their business and potential growth. They provide effective short license agreement and just a calendar month’s notice from the client .The offices are available in many sizes to suit client’s circumstances and business needs. They take in rents which are cheap and completely affordable.



