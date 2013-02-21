Why Women Are Killing Themselves & How This Business Coach Does Her Part to Stop Suicide

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- There is a disturbing trend among woman in our nation. Many seemingly successful women who “have it all” are committing suicide. This business coach is going beyond “business as usual”



Recently Mindy McCready committed suicide. It is always so tragic but it’s happened with so many wonderful and seemingly confident women. Marilyn Monroe, Anna Nicole Smith, and many others.



Lisa Cash Hanson is an author, speaker, and a business coach to women entrepreneurs. Surprisingly she says many of her clients have other issues besides wanting to make more money. Many are deeply hurting.



“I realized quickly as I was coaching these women that many compare themselves to others. Many felt inferior, and many were broken. When I work with women I not only work with them on their business but also what’s happening in their head. It’s also the reason I am writing Broken Girl Changed World. I know what it feels like to be at your lowest point.”



Lisa has had to overcome her own disappointments in life. She is the daughter of an abusive alcoholic father who since passed and her current biological father wants nothing to do with her. After a string heartbreaks she went on to tour the world, become a pseudo famous singer in Las Vegas. From there she stepped off the stage to become an author, a mom, create an award winning baby product and is now coaching other women and helping them not only prosper financially but mentally.



She’s currently working on her next book Broken Girl Changed World the story of overcoming her past and uses it as a frequent Keynote.



“I hear about a girl like Mindy and my heart breaks. She is a mom. I am a mom. I think of her babies and can’t help but wonder if someone could have gotten through to her sooner if the outcome would have been different. Many times a woman just needs to be told- I believe in you.”



About Lisa Cash Hanson

Lisa is an award winning writer, speaker, author and business coach. She’s been featured on The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, CNBC, Yahoo!. She is also the 2012 Huggies Grant Recipient for her baby product the SnuggWugg® Lisa is the voice of empowerment and encouragement to women entrepreneurs around the world.



