Why Women Today Choose Natural Breast Enhancement Techniques Over Traditional Breast Augmentation

New methods for natural breast enhancement in women are steadily growing in popularity, and many women are experiencing impressive results. It's now possible to have your breasts enlarged without traditional implants. This is done through a two-step process of fat grafting and fat transfer. Fat grafting breast augmentation involves using liposuction to remove fat cells from fatty areas like the hips and thighs. These fat cells are then injected into the breasts to add size and volume. This method of natural breast augmentation has been causing quite a stir lately, and may be the future of breast enhancement.



Many women want to have larger, shapelier breasts, but are afraid of the unnatural appearance and possible complications involved with getting silicone or saline implants. The fat grafting and transfer process is a much more natural approach to enhancing breast size, and is an attractive option for women who want more lifelike breasts and don’t want to assume the risks of getting implants



There are other forms of natural breast enhancement that involve using topical creams, performing specific exercises or taking exogenous estrogen, but the fat harvesting/transfer process provides more considerable results, and is a much safer process than getting traditional implants. Since your own fat cells will be used to enlarge your breasts there is no chance of implants breaking and releasing potentially harmful material into your body.



How the Process Works



The procedure is performed by a trained cosmetic surgeon. The surgeon begins by carefully harvesting high grade body fat from the patient. The next step involves the processing of the extracted fat to enrich the stem cell content. This step is necessary to enhance the survival of the harvested fat cells in their new location. When the mixture of fat and stem cells is injected the patient will experience a permanent size increase of 200-300cc in volume—the equivalent of 1-2 cup sizes.



Natural Placement

To make the breasts look as natural as possible the harvested fat is injected in several layers. This also improves the survival rate of the fat cells. Unlike silicone or saline implants, this natural method allows surgeons to improve results by adding or removing small amounts of fat cells. This ensures that you’ll have the most aesthetically pleasing results possible from the procedure.



Short Recovery Time

Another significant benefit of the fat grafting/transfer is that recovery only takes about 48 hours. You can get back to your normal life within just a couple days with permanently larger, fuller, natural breasts. With the myriad benefits and minimal risks of the procedure there’s no good reason to settle for traditional implants.



