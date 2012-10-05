Why You Need a Personal Injury Attorney Who Cares

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- If you have suffered any sort of injury that was due to someone else’s negligence, such as a dog bite, a serious accident, or even medical malpractice, you have fallen victim to what is referred to in legal terms as “personal injury.” One of the most immediate advantages of hiring a personal injury attorney is that it shows insurance companies and defendants that you take your rights very seriously and that you are positioning yourself to receive a better personal injury settlement. However, there is a significant difference between hiring just any personal injury attorney, and hiring one who really cares.



Personal injury lawyers are trained negotiators. Any one of them will have experience in fighting to ensure that you receive the compensation you deserve. But not all lawyers are willing to consistently put the needs of their clients first, and may sacrifice information about your case for press attention. If, for example, an attorney refers to a client as a “regular client,” he or she is subtly revealing that this client has sought legal help on prior occasions. Some attorneys are willing to share information in regards to a case simply to garner attention. This is not the kind of attorney you want to work with; you want to work with someone who will always put the client’s needs and confidentiality first. Even if an attorney has permission from a client to reveal details about a case to the press, a personal injury attorney who really cares recognizes that any information revealed may be used against his or her client, so confidentiality is his or her first priority.



The right personal injury lawyer will also understand that what seems like a small injury now could potentially snowball into something major down the road. For example, a broken leg received from a car accident, if not treated properly right away, may not set up correctly, leading to complications a few days, weeks, months, even years later. You then may require physical therapy or additional medical treatments, or even be permanently disabled. The right attorney will foresee this possibility, and will make sure that you get the full damages that you deserve, anticipating the cost of future care. He or she will also understand that your injury, no matter how large or small, affects and alters your life, and that your case is crucially important because of that.



The bottom line is that a personal injury lawyer who really cares will always put your needs first. You have rights when you are in the complex process of a personal injury claim, and you need an attorney which both respects and defends those rights. Without an attorney as your ally, you may never realize just exactly what you may be giving up, or letting pass by, in your settlement. If you’ve been in an accident or have otherwise suffered due to another’s negligence, call the caring personal attorneys at Sinclair Law today, or visit them online at SinclairLaw.com for more information about personal injury claims.