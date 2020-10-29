The Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Research Report offers an in-depth analysis of the Wi-Fi Analytics industry and the economic scenario for business management that offers development and profitability for the key players in the market.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The report on the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market covers the latest impact of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected every aspect of life and has drastically altered the market dynamics. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly changing market dynamics along with the initial and future impact of the pandemic on the overall market. Moreover, the report offers crucial insights into the current and future growth aspects of the market.
The study offers a comprehensive overview of the technologies, volume size, raw materials, and in-depth analysis of the market with a dedicated section for the profiling of key companies. The report also offers trends and patterns that are projected to influence the growth of the Wi-Fi Analytics market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The report further explores the key companies and their product portfolios to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape. Along with the profiles, the sections also offer insights into their market size, market share, global position, financial standing, business overview, and strategic initiatives, such as product developments, technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations, among others, undertaken by companies.
The report covers the profiling of the following key companies:
Cisco (US), Purple (US), Skyfii (Australia), July Systems (US), Euclid (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Cloud4wi (US), Fortinet (US), Ruckus Wireless (US), and Yelp (US) among other players.
Furthermore, the report offers insights into the segmentation of the Wi-Fi Analytics industry based on product types, applications, end-user, technology, and key regions. The study also assesses the market segment expected to show significant growth in the coming years.
Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)
Solutions
Solutions, by Type
Wi-Fi based location Analytics Solution
Wi-Fi based Indoor Positioning Solution
Services
Services, by Type
Professional Services
Managed Services
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)
Footfall Analytics
Customer Experience Management
Customer Behavior Analytics
Customer Engagement
Customer Loyalty Management
Type of Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)
Cloud
On-Premises
Type of Location (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)
Indoor
Outdoor
Regional Analysis of the Wi-Fi Analytics Market includes:
North America (U.S.A., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Features of the Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report:
The report encompasses Wi-Fi Analytics market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Wi-Fi Analytics industry
Furthermore, the report offers a sophisticated analysis of the market statistics and is represented in graphs, tables, facts, figures, diagrams, and charts to provide a better understanding of the Wi-Fi Analytics industry.
The report considers the following years for estimation of the market size:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2027
Forecast Years: 2020-2027
Thank you for reading our report. Customization is available in the report. To know more, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
