Wi-Fi Analytics Market Is Going to Boom : Singtel, Cloud4Wi, Purple

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- A latest study released by AMA research on Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Wi-Fi Analytics market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 and forecasted till 2027*.



Wi-Fi Analytics Market Overview

Wi-Fi analytics involves the use of Wi-Fi networks to collect data on Wi-Fi devices such as smartphones and laptops that can be used to inform and improve business operations, physical layouts, and marketing initiatives and includes detailed information on the device behavior, both physically in the space covered by the Wi-Fi network, as well as the activity performed via the Wi-Fi network's internet connection. Wi-Fi analytics systems provide a way to organize and interpret customer data collected through guest Wi-Fi, making them a very powerful tool in the right hands.



Click to get Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Research Sample PDF Copy Instantly @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/36632-global-wi-fi-analytics-market



Insights that Study is offering:

-- Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Local Emerging Regional Players. [Some of the players covered in the study are Cisco Systems (United States), Aruba Networks (United States), Purple (United Kingdom), Cloud4Wi (United States), Fortinet (United States), Ruckus Networks (United States), Extreme Networks (United States), GoZone WiFI (United States), Singtel (Singapore), SpotOn (United States)]

-- Market Revenue splits by most promising business segments. [by Type (Wi-Fi Presence Analytics, Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics), Application (Footfall Analytics, Customer Engagement, Customer Experience Management, Customer Behaviour Analytics, Customer Loyalty Management, Others), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Automotive, Banking, Transportation, Tourism, Entertainment, Others), Component (Solutions, Service (Managed and Professional)) and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report]

-- A separate section on Entropy to gain useful insights on leader's aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Development Activity Including seed funding]

-- Competitive Analysis: Company profile of listed players with separate SWOT Analysis, Overview, Product/Services Specification, Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

-- Gap Analysis by Region. Country break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific territory of your business interest.



Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Wi-Fi Analytics Solutions to Help Brick and Mortar Business Track Real-Time Customer Location, Footfall, Traffic, and Customer Demographics, is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi and Proliferation of Mobile Devices

Government Initiatives for Smart City Development



Market Trend

Cloud-based Service with Full Remote Support

Increasing Adoption of Big Data Analytics

Integration with Other Data Such As Staffing, POS and Marketing Data



Opportunities

Rapid Adoption of IoT across Enterprises

Increased Adoption of Social Media for Customer Engagement



Challenges

Lack of Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Data Security and Privacy Concerns



Buy Full Copy Global Wi-Fi Analytics Report 2021 @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=36632



Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework, Reforms in support of scaling production and demand along with Industry Background and Overview



To comprehend Global Wi-Fi Analytics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Wi-Fi Analytics market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Wi-Fi Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Wi-Fi Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Wi-Fi Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Wi-Fi Analytics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2017-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Wi-Fi Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Wi-Fi Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Browse for Full Report at @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/36632-global-wi-fi-analytics-market



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport