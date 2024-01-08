Wi-Fi Analytics Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Cloud4Wi, Fortinet, Ruckus Networks, Extreme Networks

Get an extensive global Wi-Fi Analytics market analysis of the dominant vendors, their latest products and services, and the competitive landscape of the industry.
Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Wi-Fi Analytics Market Insights, to 2024" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format.
Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are:
Cisco Systems (United States), Aruba Networks (United States), Purple (United Kingdom), Cloud4Wi (United States), Fortinet (United States), Ruckus Networks (United States), Extreme Networks (United States), GoZone WiFI (United States), Singtel (Singapore), SpotOn (United States).
Scope of the Report of Wi-Fi Analytics
Wi-Fi analytics involves the use of Wi-Fi networks to collect data on Wi-Fi devices such as smartphones and laptops that can be used to inform and improve business operations, physical layouts, and marketing initiatives and includes detailed information on the device behavior, both physically in the space covered by the Wi-Fi network, as well as the activity performed via the Wi-Fi network's internet connection. Wi-Fi analytics systems provide a way to organize and interpret customer data collected through guest Wi-Fi, making them a very powerful tool in the right hands.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
by Type (Wi-Fi Presence Analytics, Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics), Application (Footfall Analytics, Customer Engagement, Customer Experience Management, Customer Behaviour Analytics, Customer Loyalty Management, Others), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Automotive, Banking, Transportation, Tourism, Entertainment, Others), Component (Solutions, Service (Managed and Professional))
Market Trends:
Cloud-based Service with Full Remote Support
Increasing Adoption of Big Data Analytics
Integration with Other Data Such As Staffing, POS and Marketing Data
Opportunities:
Rapid Adoption of IoT across Enterprises
Increased Adoption of Social Media for Customer Engagement
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand for Wi-Fi Analytics Solutions to Help Brick and Mortar Business Track Real-Time Customer Location, Footfall, Traffic, and Customer Demographics, is the key factor driving the growth of the market.
Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi and Proliferation of Mobile Devices
Government Initiatives for Smart City Development
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
